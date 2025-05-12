Close to record warmth early this week for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Monday's warm-up will allow for the warmest temperatures of the month so far, with 80s and lower 90s for the Plains. Highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will warm into the 60s and 70s. The warm-up early this week will be driven by increasing SW flow. Today's gusts will be in the 15-25 mph range, with strengthening wind expected towards the mid-week period.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. Our highs in the mid 80s on Monday may come within a few degrees of today's current heat record, which sits at 86 degrees and was last set in 1962.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 52. Highs today compared to yesterday will be around 5 degrees warmer, with sunny to mostly sunny skies and W/SW wind gusts to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 54. Early this week, we'll see a little preview of summer-like warmth here in Southern Colorado, with highs today in eastern Fremont County expected to climb into the middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 44. Clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and warm afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A warm and summery start to the week for northern El Paso County, with dry skies on Monday and highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. We can expect hot highs on the Plains on Monday, with westerly wind gusts to 25 mph. Temperatures in some areas today will top 90 degrees!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A warm and summery start to the week, with highs this afternoon running around 10-15 degrees above average. SW wind gusts today could top 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A beautiful and drier start to the week will bring 60s and lower 70s to the higher elevations and mountain valleys on Monday, with peak afternoon wind gusts to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be just as warm as Monday, with a high of 83 degrees in Colorado Springs. This will put us within one degree of the current high for the 13th day of May, which sits at 84 degrees and was last set in 1941. Gusts on Tuesday could top 30 mph. Elsewhere on the Plains, highs will climb into the 80s and 90s.

Wednesday's forecast will feature cooler highs and stronger wind gusts. SW gusts could top 30-40 mph during the day. A cold front by the afternoon will shift the wind out of the north and should limit warming compared to what we'll see early this week. Highs will drop even further on Thursday, warming into the 60s and 70s, with more widespread 70s Friday on the Plains and I-25 corridor.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

