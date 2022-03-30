Clearing sky and warmer weather for the rest of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Text

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 58; Mostly clear sky with seasonable temperatures. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 64; Mostly clear sky with a mild afternoon. SSW wind 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 63; Mostly clear with a nice warm-up in store. SW wind 8-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 51; Partly cloudy with snow expected to melt Thursday. WSW wind 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 22; High: 54; Thursday will be mostly sunny with light winds and mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s; Cold tonight with a clearing sky. Sunny and mild on Thursday in the mid-60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 24/22; High: 60/60; Sunny on Thursday with light winds.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s; Mountain valleys will warm to the mid-50s and the fresh snow will begin to melt under a partly cloudy sky.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday a weak cold front moves through, dropping high temperatures about 4-5 degrees from Thursday. There is a slight chance of rain and snow, favoring the foothills/mountains and I-25. Then the weekend is trending warm with 60s and 70s. There is a chance of showers (rain in the plains, snow in the mountains) Sunday night into Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.