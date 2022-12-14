Clearing skies Wednesday as the sun comes back out to play

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies tonight will allow for the mercury to plummet as we head into Wednesday morning. In the mountains, snow showers will linger across some parts of the high country, with only minor accumulations expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 38; Not as cold as today, but still chilly for this time of the year as a cold northwest flow pattern establishes behind Tuesday's departing storm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 12; High: 42; A mostly sunny and breezy day for the Steel City, with improving conditions expected overall for the middle of the week.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 42; A cool mix of sun and clouds for the Canon City area on Wednesday. Although warmer than today, it will be gusty at times during the afternoon, with peak gusts to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 30; Leftover cold and wind will be the big story on Wednesday for Teller County as we'll be lucky to warm into the lower 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s; While not as cold as today, Wednesday's forecast for the Palmer Divide will still feel like winter. On top of highs in the 30s, afternoon wind gusts from 30-35 mph will also be possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s; The snow will clear out of the Plains on Wednesday, but the cold will stay behind, with highs well below average for this time of the year.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s; Super cold air will be the big weather story on Wednesday, and after starting out in the single digits and teens, highs will only warm into 30s and 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Cold and still pretty gusty for the mountains on Wednesday. Wind chill values will be well below zero during the morning hours, with little warmth expected even during the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a slight warm up on Wednesday, an Arctic front will bring the big chill back late this week, along with the potential for a few flurries or light snow showers Thursday night. Right now, that chance for moisture appears to be pretty small, and mainly favors areas around the Pikes Peak Region and Teller County. Highs will climb some by the weekend, with 40s back in the mix by Sunday in many areas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

