Clearing skies Tuesday morning, turning windy this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After some overnight snow showers, skies will clear out quickly this morning as we'll find ourselves between the exiting area of low pressure and an incoming ridge of high pressure. This will lead to increasing northerly winds in Southern Colorado. Gusts along the I-25 corridor on Tuesday will mostly range between 25-35 mph, with gusts up near 40 mph for the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 33. Tuesday's forecast will be dry and gusty, with peak wind gusts today around 35 mph in the lower Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 61; Low: 31. Mild sunshine will return to the Steel City on Tuesday, with northerly winds gusting at times up above 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 35. Sun and warmth return today with mild afternoon highs. It remains breezy with northerly dry winds gusting this afternoon to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 25. A few icy patches this morning across parts of Teller County but dry and clear skies are back today in the city above the clouds. It'll be another breezy day with north winds at 15-30 mph, and gusts above 35 mph late this morning into the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Breezy and sunny with the strongest northerly wind gusts late this morning - which could be as high as 45 mph. A nice 10 degree warm up this afternoon for your high, with another nice boost expected Wednesday.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy - with north winds at 10-30 mph gusting to 45 mph through the early afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly sunny this morning with your final batch of moisture headed south out of the area. Another breezy spring day - north winds at 10-30 mph, gusting at times today above 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Mostly sunny and breezy with north winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 30 mph at times, with 35 mph gusts on south-facing slopes.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will be the main player in our forecast for the second half of the week, leading to a nice stretch of sunny and warm days. Highs Wednesday will warm another 10 degrees - with 60s and 70s on the plains, followed by 70s and 80s on Thursday.

An approaching area of low pressure Friday will lead to an uptick in wind, and even more warmth - with the warmest temperatures of the year so far on tap for some of us. A cold front Saturday will drop us back down to the 50s, and brings in some mountain moisture, with wind the main player in Southern Colorado. We could see a few showers on Saturday with the best chances over the Palmer Divide and in Teller County. Stay tuned...

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

