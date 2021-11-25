Clearing skies and sunshine to return Thanksgiving Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Periods of snow will continue for parts of Southern Colorado through late tonight, with still some accumulation expected for the southern mountains, Teller County, Fremont County, and the Pikes Peak Region. The wintry weather I think will wrap up around midnight as the storm clears out from north to south during the overnight hours.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 17; High: 49. Clearing skies late tonight will leave us dry and cold by Thursday morning. Sunshine will help to warm us up through the afternoon, with highs expected to top out in the upper 40s.

PUEBLO: Low: 17; High: 53. Sunshine will return in spades on Thanksgiving, but behind tonight's storm, highs will be cool for this year's Turkey Day in Pueblo.

CANON CITY: Low: 20; High: 52. Snow tonight, sunshine tomorrow! That's how we do it in Southern Colorado this time of the year. Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 9; High: 41. The aftermath of Wednesday's snowy weather will be a much brighter, but cool Thanksgiving Day across Teller County. Bundle up as daytime highs will only warm into the lower 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 40s. Other than a few leftover clouds, Thanksgiving morning should start out clear and cold. Sunshine during the day will take us from the teens into the middle and upper 40s.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. In addition to a healthy dose of stuffing, your Thanksgiving Day forecast across the Plains will be sun-splashed and cool, with pleasant highs in the 40s and 50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. After a cold and unsettled Wednesday, Thanksgiving this year along the southern I-25 corridor will be bright and sunny, with seasonably cool highs in the 40s and 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s. A fresh coat of white will make for a picturesque day across Southern Colorado's mountains on Thursday. Snow on the ground coupled with sunshine will be the perfect compliment to your Thanksgiving feast.

Extended Outlook:

Increasing downslope winds will push the mercury skyward on Friday as highs climb back into the 50s and 60s. A cooler and breezy Saturday will be followed by another long stretch of generally dry conditions for Southern Colorado, with above average highs extending through the middle of next week.

