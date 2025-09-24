Clearing skies and fall-like highs on Wednesday before a late week warm-up

Today’s Forecast:

After a windy and unsettled day on Tuesday, our weather will be much calmer and quieter on Wednesday. For areas that have seen a few showers early this morning, skies will clear within the next few hours, leaving us with sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures this afternoon will be pleasant, but below average for this time of the year. Highs will warm into the 50s and lower 60s in the higher elevations and mountain valleys, with a mix of 60s and 70s for the Plains. The wind will be lighter overall today, with NE breezes around 10-15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 42. After a few early morning showers, any lingering clouds will eventually give way to a bright and mild afternoon. Highs today in the upper 60s will be warmer than yesterday, but still below average for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 44. After a windy and unsettled day on Tuesday, Wednesday's weather will be much nicer and much calmer. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 48. Our forecast today will be great, with clearing skies this afternoon and a very comfortable high near 70 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Cloudy skies and some early morning rain showers will give way to a bright and mild afternoon, with our highs today in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s. A few rain showers this morning won't carryover into your Wednesday afternoon as drier weather is expected from today through the end of the week.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Whatever rain that we've seen early this morning shouldn't be a problem as move towards a bright and sunsplashed afternoon. Highs today will benice, but seasonably cool for this time of the year.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. After rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday, we're expecting calmer weather and warmer highs during the late week period, with highs today still below average.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Sunshine and light winds will make for a great day to explore the Rockies, and the changing fall colors that are beginning to peak across many of our state's mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure builds towards Colorado from the northwest, highs will warm each day through Friday. Afternoon highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 70s. Lower 80s and mostly sunny skies will follow on Friday.

An incoming storm will slowly move from California into the Four Corners Region this weekend, and there's still a fair amount of uncertainty about what impacts we'll see from this storm in Colorado Springs. There's high confidence in cooler highs in the 70s this weekend and mountain showers, with lower confidence for rain or thunderstorms in our area. At this point, I have included a small chance for rain in Colorado Springs on Sunday and Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.