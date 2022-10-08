Clearing skies ahead, with sunshine set to return Saturday afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Clearing skies on Saturday will bring an end to the damp and dreary conditions that we've seen for the past 24 hours. I expect sunshine to make a return to areas along and east of the interstate between 9-11 am. The added sunshine will boost daytime highs by as much as 10-15 degrees from what we saw yesterday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 41. A moody and overcast morning will give way to sunshine at last by the afternoon, and with sunshine back in the forecast, highs should be around 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 42. We're starting out much like we did on Friday, with low clouds and fog across the Steel City. By around 9-11 am, the clouds should begin to clear, leaving us with a sunny and mild afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 45. After a chilly morning, a mild afternoon can be expected around Canon City, with temperatures quite a bit warmer than what we saw yesterday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 33. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with maybe an isolated shower or thunderstorm over Teller County during the afternoon or evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A foggy Saturday morning will give way to a break from the clouds this afternoon as sunshine returns to our forecast.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Low clouds and fog this morning should lift by around the lunch hour. By the afternoon, a weak disturbance could bring a few showers or thunderstorms to the eastern Plains, and some of these storms could be on the strong side.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. A mostly sunny and warmer afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor, with only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm down near the New Mexico border.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. If you're looking to get into the high country this weekend to do some leaf peeping, we should see some nice weather to do so. A few scattered afternoon rain and/or snow showers will be possible both days, but Sunday might be a little less stormy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following today's return to sunshine will be a nice couple of days of gorgeous fall-like temperatures and dry skies. Highs Sunday will warm into the 60s and 70s, with further warming expected into early next week. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day before a cold front drops in Tuesday night. This will bring some gusty winds to our forecast, and the potential for some rain and snow showers into Wednesday. It's still too soon to tell how cold we'll get and if any snow will fall outside of the mountains, but we should get more detail throughout the weekend, so stay tuned...

