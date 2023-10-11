Clash of the seasons through Thursday with fire and ice for Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A large storm system moving through the northern Rockies late this week will bring strong winds to Colorado today. Moisture from this storm will heavily favor the mountains. Snow totals in our state's northern and central mountain ranges could top 5-10", with higher amounts possible. Closer to home, we'll see the windy side of the storm, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon until 7 pm for Pueblo County and the southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 40. Southwesterly winds will increase late this morning, peaking during the afternoon to early evening hours, with gusts around 30-35 mph. While most of the rain and snow today will impact the mountains, we can't rule out a passing shower here in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 42. High winds and low relative humidity will combine to increase the fire weather risk this afternoon in Pueblo County, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 7 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 44. An approaching storm will spread gusty winds into Fremont County today, with gusts in town around 35 mph, and gusts in the mountains in excess of 50 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 30. After a couple of gorgeous days, today will be a transition day as we'll see stronger wind gusts this afternoon as well as a few passing rain showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. We'll see one last warm afternoon before some big changes late this week. For today, it will be a windy and overcast afternoon, with the potential for a few showers through this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect at noon today on the eastern Plains, with those warnings continuing until 7 pm. Avoid outdoor burning during Red Flag Warning days and if you see smoke or fire, report it to 911.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. The southern I-25 corridor will see a lot of wind today, but no precipitation from the approaching storm. With gusts to 40 mph and low relativity humidity, it will be a Red Flag Warning day.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Colder and unsettled weather will develop across the mountains today, with wind and snow in our forecast. Strong gusts in the southeastern mountains could top 50-60 mph. As for the snow, most of the moisture from this storm will favor areas north of Highway 50.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will remain unsettled, with heavy snow in the mountains, and the potential for a few rain or snow showers in parts of Teller and El Paso counties through Thursday night. All other areas in Southern Colorado should stay dry. That said, the wind will remain strong and gusty region-wide, with north and northwesterly wind gusts up around 40-60 mph, strongest on the eastern Plains. High fire danger will also remain a threat on the Plains on Thursday.

Drier air will build in Friday behind the departing storm. The northwest flow will remain strong, with a blustery and cool end to the week. Heading into the weekend, we're looking at our first potential widespread freeze of the season. Sunshine and chilly temps will follow Saturday ahead of a more seasonal end to the weekend as highs will return to the middle 60s and lower 70s across the Plains by Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

