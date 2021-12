Christmas weekend ends with snow, wind, and fire danger in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect Sunday until 8 pm for EL PASO, PUEBLO, FREMONT, CROWLEY, OTERO, BENT, CUSTER, HUERFANO, and LAS ANIMAS counties and the entire SAN LUIS VALLEY. Winds in the mountains and foothills could gust to 80 mph and in the plains to 60 mph.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am until 5 pm for EL PASO, PUEBLO, CROWLEY, OTERO, BENT, PROWERS, KIOWA, BACA, LAS ANIMAS AND EASTERN HUERFANO COUNTIES. Humidity will drop as low as 15% and strong wind gusts will lead to rapid wildfire growth.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 20. HIGH WIND WARNING AND RED FLAG WARNING today. Gusts will reach the 50 mph range this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 60; Low: 20. Wind gusts could match our high-temperature today, up to 60 mph. HIGH WIND WARNING AND RED FLAG WARNING in effect.

CANON CITY: High: 56; Low: 25. HIGH WIND WARNING in effect with wind gusts 50-60 mph today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 41; Low: 15. No warning in place today but it will be consistently gusty all day. Humidity will be higher than the red flag criteria. A flurry is possible today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: teens. HIGH WIND WARNING AND RED FLAG WARNING with gusts in the 50 mph range.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: teens/20s. RED FLAG WARNING for the entire plains. HIGH WIND WARNING for some, see above.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. HIGH WIND WARNING AND RED FLAG WARNING with gusts in the 60 mph range.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until Monday at 5 am for the EASTERN SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET AND EASTERN SAWATCH MOUNTAINS ABOVE 11000 FEET COUNTIES. Additional snow accumulations of 4-13 inches and wind gusts to 70 mph.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until 5 am Monday for LAKE COUNTY BELOW 11000 FEET INCLUDING LEADVILLE, WESTERN MOSQUITO RANGE AND EAST LAKE COUNTY ABOVE 11000 FEET, LA GARITA MOUNTAINS ABOVE 10000 FEET, UPPER RIO GRANDE VALLEY AND EASTERN SAN JUAN MOUNTAINS BELOW 10000 FEET AND WESTERN CHAFFEE COUNTY BETWEEN 9000 AND 11000 FEET COUNTIES. Additional snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will bring light snow to the mountains and mountain valleys, with sparse coverage. Winds will remain breezy across the region into next week. A couple of cold fronts will bring in the winter chill for Wednesday and the New Year.

