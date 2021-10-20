Chilly Wednesday morning, mild sunshine to follow

Tonight's Forecast:

A secondary cold front is spreading some moisture into the Plains this evening. Count yourself lucky if you end up seeing any rain or snow. After midnight, we'll see clearing skies and cold temperatures. Overnight lows will drop down to below freezing for many areas by Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 60. A much cooler forecast for the Pikes Peak Region for the next 24 hours. We'll start out below freezing, with a chilly high near 60 degrees to follow.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 65. Sunshine will help us as we go from frosty to mild on Wednesday, with a comfortable high of 65 degrees expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 64. Protect your tender vegetation overnight tonight as we could see a light freeze. A pleasant day will follow Wednesday, with mid 60s in the forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 55. Dry skies, sunshine and much lighter winds for our Wednesday. Bundle up early however because it will be a cold start to the day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. Drying out after midnight, which will allow for a cold start to the day on Wednesday. Sunshine will provide the boost to deliver a nice warm-up as highs climb into the upper 50s and 60s.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. It'll be a little less windy for the Plains of Colorado on Wednesday. Sunshine and 30s in the morning will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Turning cold by Wednesday morning as skies turn clear after midnight. Sunshine and mild temperatures by the afternoon will make for nice fall day.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. A few snow showers early this evening will taper off later tonight as temperatures turn cold. Wednesday's forecast will be nice and sunny, but on the chilly side.

Extended Outlook:

High pressure will bring a warming trend to Southern Colorado through the start of the weekend. By Saturday, some lower 80s could sneak back into the forecast across the Plains. Our warm and dry forecast still a concern for high fire danger, with the potential for some gusty winds throughout the weekend. A potential storm could bring a rain or snow shower to some areas by next Tuesday.

