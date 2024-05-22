Chilly tonight with a frost advisory for northern El Paso County

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly tonight in southern Colorado behind the cold front that helped to bring us showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon. The sky clears out overnight and the mountains will dip below freezing, and near-freezing temperatures are possible in northern El Paso County.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Wednesday morning from 3 am to 8 am for northern El Paso County, including Monument, Black Forest, and Calhan. Cover sensitive plants!

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 71;

Cool in the morning and then near average by the afternoon, reaching the low 70s. Sunshine with a few afternoon clouds on Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 79;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. After a chilly start, it will be a warm afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

Chilly in the morning, and then t-shirt weather for the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a cold morning below freezing and a comfortable afternoon in the mid-60s. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 69;

FROST ADVISORY from 3-8 am Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny and warm up nicely. Winds will be light from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Upper 30s to low 40s in the morning and then upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41; High: 73/76;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a cold morning below freezing for most of the mountain valleys, then a pleasant afternoon in the low to mid-60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will boost temperatures, back to the 70s and 80s in southern Colorado. Winds will be breezy all day, aiding in the boost in temperatures. A weak but dry cold front cools us back to near-average or slightly below average on Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.