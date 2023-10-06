Chilly Friday, frost and freeze concerns tonight before a nice weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A morning cold front ushers in cool and crisp fall air, with AM gusty winds that will blow some of the leaves off our trees. Highs in Southern Colorado running 10-15 degrees below average. A widespread frost concern will arrive tonight with clear skies and light winds leading to lows in the low 30s along the Southern Front Range corridor, some spots will fall to the freezing mark. Protect any sensitive plants! A Frost Advisory will go into effect from 12A-8A for the Front Range corridor between Denver and Rye, as well as for the adjacent E Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 33.

After a breezy dry morning front, highs will remain well below average today. Winds relax quickly by lunchtime with partly cloudy skies for much of the day. Skies clear tonight with dry air arriving, leading to frost formation. Certain parts of the city could drop to the freezing mark but the city as a whole won't.

Pueblo forecast: High: 65; Low: 33.

The warm spot on the map today at 65 degrees for your highs. Partly cloudy skies for much of the day with periods of increased sunshine. Light winds after lunch. Big chill tonight with lows in the low 30s - leading to the potential for frost.

Canon City forecast: High: 65; Low: 36.

Significant cooldown today with partly cloudy skies during the AM transitioning to mainly clear skies through the afternoon. Chilly tonight, with SE winds at 10 mph during the day becoming NW overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 28.

Partly cloudy skies for much of the day with a light breeze from the NW at 15 mph. Cold tonight with temperatures falling below freezing.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Mid 50s; Low: 30-33.

Partly cloudy AM skies becoming mainly sunny by late afternoon. Light winds at 10 mph with frost tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Low 30s.

Mild this afternoon and a bit breezy with winds taking longer to relax after the front passes through - partly cloudy skies clear out towards evening. Winds generally 10-15 mph from the N. Cold tonight with frost possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 35/39.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy through early afternoon with winds N at 15-20 mph. By evening, the breeze calms down and skies clear up.

Mountains forecast: High: Low 40s; Low: Upper 20s.

A few clouds, breezy with a cold front rolling through North to South through mid-day. Very cold tonight with frost and freeze conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure returns following the cold front passage, leading to a warming temperature trend from Saturday onwards. Plenty of weekend sunshine with Sunday the pick of the weekend with highs 5-10 degrees above average. We keep generally nice weather through Wednesday with a few isolated high mountain showers possible Monday/Tuesday. Late next week, we're tracking a potential big time storm system with rain, and perhaps even accumulating snow. Stay tuned....

