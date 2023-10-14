Chilly today for the eclipse with more sun than clouds, before a warming trend heading into next week

Today’s Forecast:

After a freeze across Southern Colorado last night, dry low-level air and high pressure return to our skies today. Combined, temperatures warm a lot from their lows today, but it'll still be chilly this afternoon. High clouds continue to pass through for the next few hours due to wet air around the height of our 14er summits, but will clear during the early PM hours. Puffy non-rain producing clouds dot the mountain sky during the mid-PM, but clear skies and light winds dominate the Front Range Corridor and the plains. If you're viewing the Eclipse (with Eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector), temperatures will be cool, but you'll have clear-enough skies for it to be easy to see.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 32.

High clouds in the AM and brisk, with light winds. Clouds clear during the afternoon but temperatures top out in the mid-50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 32.

Sunny and nice, with light winds. A large change from morning lows due to dry air in place and high pressure pushing air down (which warms it up). A good afternoon for a walk. Cold again tonight!

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 37.

Sunny and dry, with light winds. A big warm up from overnight lows. Relatively comfortable in the PM for any outdoor activities. Another chilly night with dry air in place.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 30.

Partly sunny through the AM with mainly sunny skies in the afternoon. Brisk. A few standard puffy clouds pass through later in the day but won't obscure the sky and no rain/snow expected. South winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50; Low: 30.

Clearing skies for the remainder of the AM with a sunny afternoon ahead. Chilly, with a south winds at 10 mph pushing windchills into the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

High clouds early with sunshine during the afternoon. Chilly and breezy with south winds at 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: Upper 50s; Low: 32.

A bit warm-up from the overnight lows, with some clouds through the early afternoon clearing later in the day. Still, cool during the afternoon. East winds at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Upper 20s.

Cool in the foothills, chilly on the 14ers - the high summits top out in the 20s today, but for the foothills, a mid-level jacket should do. Dry, no rain expected, with 10 mph winds starting the day from the west and shifting east by the mid-PM.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure continues to build on Sunday through Tuesday, with warming temperatures each day. By Tuesday, we'll once again be in September-feeling territory. Decent sunshine on Sunday - with mountain clouds once again - and on Monday. By Tuesday, additional moisture arriving leads to partly cloudy afternoon skies. Your next weather maker arrives on Wednesday as another area of low pressure arrives and swings a cold front through Southern Colorado. As has been the case for us lately, a lack of moisture and the track of this low means this won't generate much beneficial rainfall for us, but we will be breezy as this front passes through. More seasonable temperatures follow for the rest of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

