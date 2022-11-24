Chilly Thanksgiving with snow for some

Tonight's Forecast:

Cold air and gusty northerly winds will be moving in tonight across southern Colorado. Snow showers will begin across the region and linger into Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 38; Waking up with light snow on the north side of town with accumulations of 0-1". It will be breezy all day with N winds 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 43; Thanksgiving will be dry with clouds and blustery N wind from 20-25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 42; Dry with clouds on Thanksgiving with N wind 15-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 30; Waking up to snow showers which will end by mid-day, accumulating to 1-3".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 31; Waking up to light snow Thursday morning which will accumulate to 1-3 inches by mid-day, then end.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Breezy and chilly on Thanksgiving but dry for the most part with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/26; High: 33/34; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight until 5 pm Thursday. Snow showers on Thursday until the early afternoon. Walsenburg 2-4 inches, Trinidad 3-5 inches.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s; WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from midnight until 5 pm Thursday for the southern Sangres. The southern mountains including the Sangre De Cristos and Wet Mountains will see snow showers tonight until mid-afternoon Thursday. It will be cold and blustery all day.

Snow Total Forecast for Thanksgiving Day:

Extended outlook forecast:

We forget all about this cool and snowy weather by Friday. Temperatures rebound back to seasonable highs with sunshine for Friday and the weekend. The next big cold front with snow potential arrives Tuesday of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.