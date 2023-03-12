Chilly Sunday with light snow possible

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be about 5-10 degrees below average in the plains and near average in the mountains. The sky will be partly cloudy and few spotty showers will impact the region today, with a mix of rain and snow depending on timing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 42; Low: 24. Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow this evening. Snow accumulations of an inch or less. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 26. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain/snow mix in the afternoon and evening. E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 46; Low: 28. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon or evening. ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 21. Partly cloudy with light snow this afternoon through tonight. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches are possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40; Low: 21. Partly cloudy with a chance of light snow this evening. Snow accumulations of an inch or less.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon or evening. E wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 46/47; Low: 26/25. Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow this afternoon or evening. Snow accumulations of an inch or less. ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy with light snow this afternoon through tonight. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 2 inches are possible for mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday begins with clouds and some icy roads where snow falls tonight. Temperatures will warm about 5-10 degrees each day next week, peaking on Wednesday in the 50s for the mountains and 60s-70s in the plains. Then the next cold front arrives Wednesday evening with snow showers into Thursday and much colder temperatures.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.