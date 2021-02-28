Chilly Sunday with light mountain snow

Today’s Forecast:

Chilly day with morning clouds and light snow in the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 34; Low: 17. Breezy and chilly conditions today with a clearing sky.

PUEBLO: High: 37; Low: 15. The sky will clear out this afternoon and temperatures will stay cold.

CANON CITY: High: 38; Low: 19. A chilly day with partly cloudy conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 26; Low: 9. Cold today with clouds and light flurries possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: teens. It will be cold today in the upper 30s with breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: teens. Breezy and cool today to the low 40s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: teens. Light snow possible in the area with little to no accumulation.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s; Low: single digits/teens. Cold with light snow showers favoring the southern Sangres today.

Extended Outlook:

The weather pattern will change back to mild weather and sunshine for most of next week. The First Alert 5 weather team is tracking a storm on the way for Thursday which will bring snow to the mountains and rain to the plains and a mix for the I-25 and foothills zone.

