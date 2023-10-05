Chilly start with a warm afternoon with frost possible tonight and Friday night

Today’s Forecast:

Full sunshine and light winds today - a great day for Fall activities. Patchy frost is possible in some places tonight, make sure to protect your plants!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 40.

Warmer than yesterday, a classic CO October afternoon. Dry, full sunshine, with SE winds at 10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 41.

Sunny and dry. Temperatures warm quickly through the day with SE winds at 10 mph. Chilly tonight with mainly clear skies remaining in place.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 44.

Sunny, dry, comfortable. Good afternoon run/stroll weather. SE winds at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 31.

Crisp and dry, with plenty of sunshine. West winds at 10 mph.

Temperatures fall below the freezing mark tonight - protect your plants!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s.

Dry, sunny, and seasonable with highs in the upper 60s. Patchy frost tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Gorgeous blue skies with west winds at 10 mph. Chilly tonight!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/70; Low: 38/41s.

Sunny and dry. SE winds at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Chilly and sunny. Bring the sweatshirt/jacket/gloves. Frost likely tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent dry cold front moves through Friday morning - bringing gusty breezes during the morning and knocking temperatures back to 10-15 below average for our highs. Friday night into Saturday will feature widespread lows in the 30s, with some spots reaching the low 30s. Frost is likely so prepare to protect sensitive vegetation.

High pressure builds in after that front passes, and temperatures climb with mainly sunny skies through Tuesday of next week

____

