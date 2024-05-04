Chilly on Saturday morning with a frost advisory in Colorado Springs

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will continue through the region tonight, clearing southern Colorado by 11 pm. As it moves through, it will bring strong wind gusts from the N from 40-60 mph. The front also brings a chance of thunderstorms east of I-25 through midnight.

Cold air moves in behind this cold front, and frost is possible with near-freezing temperatures tonight in El Paso County. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight until 9 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 61;

FROST ADVISORY until 9 am. Cold in the morning with frost possible. Temperatures will rise to a few degrees below average in the afternoon. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 66;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with temperatures a couple of degrees below average. There is a chance of an isolated evening shower or thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 65;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with cooler but comfortable temperatures. There is a chance of spotty evening showers and thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 57;

Cooler on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. There is a chance of rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 58;

FROST ADVISORY until 9 am. Cover sensitive plants and do not run the sprinklers in the morning. Temperatures will be cool in the afternoon with a chance of an evening rain shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the low to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/38; High: 63/66;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms in the mountain valleys during the afternoon and evening. Snow will be higher than about 10,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be warmer with 70s and 80s returning to the plains and 60s to 70s in the mountain valleys. It will be a mostly sunny day with breezy winds.

Next week will bring seasonable temperatures, but windy conditions for the first half of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.