Chilly on Monday, but temperatures rise through the end of the year

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight in southern Colorado. Lows will drop to the single digits and teens. The wind will be light, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 13; High: 40;

Sunny and chilly on Monday with S wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 43;

Sunny with chilly temperatures on Monday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 2-8 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 12; High: 45;

It will be sunny on Monday with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 39;

It will be a cold but sunny Monday. Wind will be light out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 41;

Monday is looking sunny and chilly with very light wind, out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 40s;

Sunny on Monday with highs in the low to mid-40s. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 12/13; High: 43/44;

It will be sunny and chilly on Monday. Wind will be out of the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s-40s;

The mountain valleys will be cold on Monday, but the sunshine and light wind will make it feel more comfortable.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s from Wednesday through next weekend. The dry weather is expected to prevail.

Something to note, for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, we will have a fair amount of high clouds. Hopefully, this will not obscure the fireworks show on Pikes Peak. Right now, it looks like the clouds will be high enough for a show, but we will continue to monitor that forecast!

