Chilly nights and warm days for the start of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

What little moisture is left this evening could trigger an isolated shower or thunderstorm over the mountains and southern I-25 corridor through 8-9 pm. Otherwise, a dry airmass will bring a chilly night to Southern Colorado, with a mix of 30s, 40s and 50s in the forecast.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 79. A sunny and warm start to the week, with light easterly breezes during the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 83. Sunny and warm on Monday, with light east/southeasterly breezes to 10 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 80. Although a little warm for early October standards, we'll see a warm and sunny start to the week as highs climb to near 80 degrees.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 68. A chilly morning will give way to a bright and mild afternoon as highs climb into the 60s across Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. No rain or snow on Monday, not even close! Instead, we'll see a warm diet of sunshine and 70s.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. A marvelous week of weather for the Plains, with Monday expected to start us out on the right foot under warm and sunny skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. A beauty of a forecast on Monday for the southern I-25 corridor, with sunshine and warmth sticking around.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. A nice and calm start to the week for the mountains. The afternoon hours will be nice and mild, but make sure to bundle up due to near freezing temperatures during the morning and late night hours.

Extended Outlook:

Most of this week will be warm and sunny, with highs running around 5-10 degrees above average for this time of the year. A disturbance that will impact mostly western parts of Colorado on Wednesday will bring some stronger breezes to the forecast, and a possible mountain or mountain valley shower to the mix.

