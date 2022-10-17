Chilly morning Tuesday becomes sunny and mild

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cold across southern Colorado. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are in effect at midnight until 9 am on Tuesday morning. Cover sensitive plants that you wish to save. Keep pets inside tonight. Blow out sprinklers and cover pipes if you are dropping into the 20s tonight.

Another round of freeze and frost alerts for Tuesday morning. #COwx pic.twitter.com/8wLU7BM1G2 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 17, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 67; A FREEZE WARNING in effect from midnight until 9 am. Then expect a sunny and mild Tuesday with light winds.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 70; A FREEZE WARNING in effect from midnight until 9 am. Sunny and warming up nicely after a cold morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 69; A FROST ADVISORY in effect from midnight until 9 am. Temperatures will rise quickly after the cold start.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 59; Cold in the morning and crisp in the afternoon with sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 63; A FREEZE WARNING in effect from midnight until 9 am. The sun will help to warm temperatures quickly after a cold start, warming to a cool afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A FREEZE WARNING in effect from midnight until 9 am for Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers, and Kiowa counties. A FROST ADVISORY in effect from midnight until 9 am for Las Animas and Baca counties. After the cold morning, expect a sunny day warming to the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/34; High: 64/65; A FROST ADVISORY in effect from midnight until 9 am. Temperatures will become comfortable in the afternoon with sunshine.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A cold night followed by a sunny and crisp afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s in mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will be on the rise through the rest of the week with 70s common through Saturday. It will be a lovely week ahead with warm temperatures, sunshine, and dry weather. Then a windy cold front arrives Sunday into Monday. For now, the moisture will remain in the mountains with dry weather in the plains. Temperatures will fall into the 40s, 50s, and 60s to start next week.

