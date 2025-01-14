Chilly highs Tuesday followed by some late week warmth

Today’s Forecast:

It's going to be another cold, January day here in Southern Colorado, with highs this afternoon around 8-12 degrees below seasonal averages. Clear skies this morning will give way to a few fair weather clouds towards the afternoon, courtesy of a dying cold front dropping southward across the Plains. Snow is not expected locally, although west of I-25, we can't rule out a flurry or two in the mountains or mountain valleys this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 11. A slightly warmer day can be expected on across the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon expected to surpass the freezing mark.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 18. Winter's chill will remain the big story today as temperatures this afternoon in Pueblo will be more than 10 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 14. Sunshine and cold temperatures during the day will give way to overnight lows in the teens for Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 27; Low: 3. We'll still be feeling the cold on Tuesday, with afternoon highs only warming into the upper 20s. Lows tonight will fall back down towards the lower single digits in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Clear skies early will give way to a few fair weather clouds this afternoon as a dying cold front moves in from the north. Although we'er not expecting snow in the Tri-Lakes area today, it's possible that a flurry or two could fall this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. Light winds and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with afternoon highs around 10 degrees below seasonal averages.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s/10s. Below average highs on Tuesday will give way to a nice warm up this weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s by Thursday.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Dry and cold in the southeastern mountains on Tuesday. If we see any snow, it would likely be north of Highway 50, where an inch or two of accumulation will be possible due to an incoming cold front.

Extended outlook forecast:

A nice ridge of high pressure will bring some warmer air to our forecast late this week. Wednesday will be a transition day in Colorado Springs, with sunshine and lower 40s. Our warmest day will come on Thursday, with our high near 50 degrees. The ridge begins to weaken by Friday ahead of a potent cold front. After a high in the mid 40s on Friday, our high on Saturday will only warm into the lower 20s. Snow is possible by late Friday night, with snow and wind on Saturday.

After the snow comes to an end late Saturday, an Arctic airmass will settle in. Overnight lows for the rest of the holiday weekend will be below zero in Colorado Springs, with highs on Sunday and Monday only warming into the single digits and teens.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.