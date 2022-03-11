Chilly Friday with sunshine returning in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny yet cold today with temperatures still about 20 degrees below average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 33; Low: 12. Sunny yet cold today.

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 10. Light winds and sunshine today.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 19. Chilly today but with sunshine and snow will continue to melt.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 30; Low: 10. A cold day with sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: teens. Sunny and staying just below freezing today.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits/teens. Low 30s today with sunshine returning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 29/32; Low: teens. Sunny with snow starting to melt today.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits. Mountain valleys will be sunny yet chilly today with generally light winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is looking lovely, weather-wise. 50s return on Saturday which will be around average for this time of year. Some 60s return to the plains on Sunday. The 50s and 60s remain for next week. The next chance of rain and snow arrives Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

