Chilly ending to 2024, with only a few clouds for New Year's Eve fireworks

After a lot of wind on Monday, our forecast on Tuesday will be considerably calmer and much colder. Highs will only warm into the 30s to lower 40s across Southern Colorado during the day, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

For this evening in the Pikes Peak Region, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with great viewing expected for both the practice run of the AdAmAn Club fireworks at 9 pm and the main event at midnight. This is good news as the fireworks should be visible all across the Pikes Peak Region, but it will be cold, with midnight temperatures in the teens.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 34; Low: 14. A big chill to close out 2024, with highs in the Pikes Peak Region this afternoon only warming into the lower to middle 30s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. After 60s this past weekend and 50s on Monday, highs will be much colder this afternoon in Pueblo, only warming into the 30s.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 17. A big dip in temperatures today will bring us a cold ending to 2024, with highs in eastern Fremont County only in the middle to upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 7. On Tuesday we'll trade out the wind for the cold, with highs only warming into the lower 30s for the final day of 2024!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and chilly highs on Tuesday, with tempratures in northern El Paso County only topping out in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Light winds and mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs this afternoon as much as 15-20 degrees colder than yesterday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. After some strong wind gusts back on Monday, our forecast today will be calmer, but much colder. Afternoon highs will only top out in the 30s and lower 40s.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s. From the Sanges to the Wet Mountains, we'll see a much calmer and less windy day compared to yesterday. Skies should remain dry for the next 24 hours, with our highs this afternoon only warming into the 20s.

2025 will start out dry and cold, with teens in the morning in Colorado Springs and Pueblo and 30s for our daytime highs. We'll see a slow warm up through Thursday before a return to above average temperatures. Friday will be our warmest day, with highs in the 50s on the Plains.

Snow will return to the mountains this weekend, with a chance for some light snow here in the Pikes Peak Region by Saturday night and Sunday.

