Chilly but calm in southern Colorado for New Year's Eve

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind will gradually calm down overnight after a cold front sweeps through Colorado. This front will leave us cooler for Tuesday, with morning lows in the teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 35;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with cool temperatures. Wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph. At midnight, it will be around 16 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 39;

Mostly sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph. At midnight, the temperature will be around 18 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 39;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with cool temperatures. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph. At midnight, temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 31;

Chilly on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph. At midnight, temperatures will be in the single digits.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 14; High: 33;

Monument will be partly cloudy and chilly on Tuesday with SE wind at 5-10 mph. At midnight, temperatures will be in the low teens for the Tri-Lakes area.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s-40s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with wind generally less than 10 mph. Highs will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. By midnight temperatures will drop to the teens.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/19; High: 39/41;

Not as windy on Tuesday with SW wind at 5-15 mph. It will be cool during the day. By midnight, temperatures will drop to the teens.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s;

It will be partly cloudy in the mountains with light wind, less than 15 mph. Highs will be chilly in the low to mid-30s. By midnight, temperatures will drop to the single digits and teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rise a few degrees each day through the end of the week. Highs by Friday will be in the 50s for the plains and 40s in the mountains. Our next cold front looks to arrive on Saturday night which will bring with it a chance of light snow.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.