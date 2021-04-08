Chilly and windy Friday ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move in overnight bringing brisk northerly winds,

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 37; High: 54. A cool and windy day gusting to 35 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 37; High: 60. Partly cloudy and windy gusting to 35 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 59. A breezy and dry day, with fire danger. Wind gusts to 30 mph.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 46. A chilly and breezy day with isolated light snow showers possible early in the day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 40s. Mid to upper 40s with gusty northerly winds and flurries possible for the first part of the day.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A partly cloudy and windy day gusting 40-50 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A Ccoler and breezy day with partly cloudy conditions.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Breezy yet comfortable with partly cloudy conditions.

Extended Outlook:

The weekend will be mostly sunny and breezy with warmer temperatures, to the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s in the mountains.

