Chilly and rainy weather linger on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight light rain will be possible for the mountains and San Luis Valley, staying chilly and cloudy in the plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 43; High: 61. A chance of light rain showers during the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 45; High: 63. Cool and cloudy with rain showers possible on and off during the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 50; High: 64. A chance of showers throughout the day and remaining chilly.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 38; High: 54. Chill on Friday with a chance of light rain in the afternoon and early evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Upper 30s tonight and upper 50s tomorrow with light rain possible in the afternoon and evening.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Cool with clouds on Friday and a chance of rain, with showers moving from south to north during the day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 50s. Showers are possible tonight, lingering through midday Friday with temperatures staying in the upper 50s.

MOUNTAINS: Low:30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. Very cold tonight with snow on mountain peaks, and rain in valleys that will continue through midday Friday.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday begins to clear out with more sunshine and still a chance for rain showers. Temperatures warm through the weekend and into early next week, back to seasonable levels.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter