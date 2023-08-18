Chasing heat records through Saturday in Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A few thunderstorms will impact the mountains and mountain valleys through around sunset tonight. Storms will be capable of brief heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. For the Plains, dry skies can be expected through this evening and into tomorrow morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 62; High: 93; After a slightly cooler day on Thursday, the heat will return on Friday as highs climb into the lower to middle 90s across the Pikes Peak Region. This could threaten our current record of 95° (2002). On top of the heat, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible between 2-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 102; Our forecast high of 102° on Friday will also threaten the current record in Pueblo of 103° (1986). While the heat will be the big story, we also can't rule out an isolated thunderstorm during the late afternoon or evening hours.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 97; Sizzling summer temperatures will return to Southern Colorado on Friday after a slightly cooler day today. In addition to the heat, we'll also see an increase in monsoon moisture that could lead to a few scattered thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 54; High: 82; Even in Teller County, the heat will be the big weather story on Friday. With a more active monsoon plume pushing overhead, it will also be muggy during the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80/90s; Friday's highs will be around 5-10 degrees warmer than today. It will also be more muggy tomorrow, with monsoon driven thunderstorms possible along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s; After a one day break, the heat will come roaring back on Friday and Saturday, with highs both days topping out in the upper 90s and lower 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s; Hot highs and mostly dry skies on Friday as most of the rain should stay over the mountains.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s; A warm and muggy end to the week for the mountains, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible due to an active monsoon over the Four Corners Region. Main threats: Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

With high pressure sliding east into the High Plains this weekend, that will help to dry out the Plains. A rogue storm will be possible Saturday, with dry skies region-wide by Sunday.

Temperatures will cool by a few degrees early next week, but still remain above average for this time of the year. Rain does not appear to return to our forecast until the very end of next week.

