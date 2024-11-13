Calmer weather Wednesday, with modest cooling across Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After yesterday's cold front, we're starting out our Wednesday cold and breezy. The wind will weaken during the morning hours, leaving us with light northerly breezes and cooler highs this afternoon. Daytime highs will only warm into the 30s, 40s and lower 50s across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 26. Our high in Colorado Springs of 44 degrees on Wednesday will come up well short of our average high of 54 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 46; Low: 22. Breezy and cold this morning will be followed by a much cooler afternoon. After yesterday's high in the upper 50s, today's high will only top out in the middle 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 51; Low: 32. Sunshine, lower 50s and light breezes will add up to a nice Wednesday in Canon City, with no sign of rain or snow during the mid week period.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 24. After a quick burst or rain and snow on Tuesday, Wednesday's weather will be much calmer, with sunshine, light breezes and lower 40s for highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy to gusty northerly winds this morning will turn southwesterly this afternoon as yesterday's storm continues to move away from the state. Highs today will be chilly, only topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. Gusty north winds this morning will weaken during the afternoon hours while turning out of the southwest. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday, only warming into the 40s and lower 50s .

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Bright sunshine and light winds on Wednesday, with highs running slightly below seasonal average.s

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. A brisk, cold start to our Wednesday will give way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon as highs look to top out in the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will return late this week, boosting temperatures into the lower 60s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday. Highs will cool slightly Friday, warming into the 50s on the Plains.

A West Coast storm will send a cold front into Colorado on Saturday, with gusts to 25 mph in the Pikes Peak, but no incoming rain or snow threatening plans this weekend. Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 50s, with upper 40s by Sunday in Colorado Springs. Early next week, we're tracking another piece of energy from the West Coast storm. The heaviest precipitation looks to stay mostly to our east, with smaller chances for rain and snow showers locally next Monday and Tuesday.

