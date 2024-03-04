Calmer weather Monday following a cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

As a potent large weather system begins to leave our state, winds will decrease, temperatures fall, and wind driven snow leaves our mountains and mountain passes. High Wind Warning's will continue for the southern I-25 corridor until 8 PM.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 26; High: 51;

Mostly clear with west winds at 15-20 mph, turning NE at 11 PM following a cold front, and then dropping to 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 8PM

West winds at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, until midnight when a cold front will cause winds to shift northeast at 10-15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Mostly clear, but breezy with west winds at 25-35 mph gusting to 50, becoming NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph after 2 AM.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 46;

Mostly clear with southwest winds at 15-25 mph - breezy, cool, but a lot calmer than this weekend!

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Mostly clear with lows in the low 20s. West winds at 15-25 mph becoming NE after 10 pm following a cold front, then dropping to 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly clear with south winds at 10 mph, becoming north following a cold front between 10PM and 3AM (depending on how far north/south you are).

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32; High: 55/60;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 8PM

Mostly clear with west winds at 30-45 mph gusting to 55 mph until 11PM, then to 45 mph until 3AM. After 3 AM, south winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 8PM

Mostly clear with west winds at 30-45 mph gusting to 60 mph becoming SW at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Relatively quiet conditions will persist for the first half of the week. Another modest cold front pushes south Monday night. Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s, Wednesday the upper 50s, and Thursday back to the upper 40s to low 50s. A couple of showers are likely overnight Wednesday morning with weak upper-level energy moving over the area, with another chance overnight Thursday morning. No day will be totally sunny, with partly cloudy skies each day. But, the next big weather maker will on Friday. While it's too soon to give exact timing and impacts, a decently strong upper-level low will track south of southern Colorado, which leads to a chance for some accumulating snow.

