Calmer mid-week weather will give way to rain and snow late this week

Today’s Forecast:

After windy, Red Flag Warning conditions on Monday, calmer weather this morning has brought the big chill back to Southern Colorado. Freeze Warnings are in effect until 8 am for the southeastern Plains, with a Frost Advisory in eastern Fremont County.

With high pressure building to our west today, we will see a beautiful day! Sunshine and light breezes will compliment nicely highs in the 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 37. A nice and mellow October day will follow yesterday's Red Flag Warnings. Today's forecast will feature sunshine, light breezes and highs in the middle 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 33. Grab a jacket when you head out the door today, but best to dress in layers. This afternoon will be bright and mild, with highs just a few degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. I like to call today's forecast Goldilocks weather. It's not too hot, not too cold, just about right. Enjoy!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 32. Clear skies and chilly morning temperatures will give way to a sunny and mild afternoon, with highs in the lower 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Our weather will be much quieter today compared to what we saw yesterday. Along with light winds, Tuesday's forecast will be bright and mild, with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. After a chilly morning, sunshine and light southerly breezes will compliment quite nicely highs this afternoon in the upper 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Today's Freeze Warnings should be allowed to expire at 8 am. With sunshine and light breezes this afternoon, high pressure to our west will help to boost highs today into the 60s and 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Weather in the high country will be just stunning on Tuesday, with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday's forecast will be a near repeat performance of today's great weather, with more sunshine on tap and highs in the middle 60s in Colorado Springs. Highs in Pueblo and Canon City will top out in the lower 70s.

An incoming disturbance will increase chances for rain towards late Thursday afternoon and evening, with some lingering showers into Friday morning. Highs won't change much on Thursday, but will cool by several degrees on Friday. Temperatures will remain at or slightly above average this weekend, with dry skies both days and increasing breezes on Sunday.

