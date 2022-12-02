Calmer and Cooler on Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

High wind warnings and red flag warnings have now expired. Decreasing winds are expected for the rest of the evening. A cold front will bring a cold night ahead.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 17; High: 44; Partly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 46; Partly cloudy with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 46; Mostly cloudy on Saturday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 38; Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 18; High: 47; Partly cloudy Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Partly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 18/22; High: 50s; Mostly sunny on Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s; Partly cloudy and breezy on Saturday with dry conditions.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday becomes about 5 degrees warmer with sunshine. And temperatures will peak in the 50s and 60s on Monday of next week. A breezy cold front will take temperatures back down to seasonable levels Tuesday onward.

