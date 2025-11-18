Calm weather on Tuesday, ahead of Thursday rain and snow

Tonight's Forecast:

The wind will gradually calm down overnight, and the sky will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight temperatures will be chilly, so grab a coat as you head out the door.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 58;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a breeze. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 61;

Tuesday will be comfortable with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze out of the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 60;

Partly cloudy Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

It will be partly cloudy and cool on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 28; High: 56;

Much calmer for Palmer Lake, Monument, and Woodmoor areas on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. It will be partly cloudy and cool.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with light wind out of the SSE at 5-15 mph gusting 15-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/32; High: 60/61;

Much calmer on Tuesday with S wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be cold in the morning, and cool but comfortable in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy with a breeze at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday is also looking pleasant, with highs in the 50s and 60s, partly cloudy conditions, and light wind.

Changes are coming on Thursday. Temperatures will be falling to highs in the 40s in the plains and 30s to 40s in the mountains. Rain showers are likely during the day below 8,000 feet, with a wintry mix possible on Thursday night into Friday morning down to 6,000-7,000 feet. Monument will likely see accumulating snowfall, as well as the mountains. Snow may accumulate on the grass in Colorado Springs. Temperatures stay chilly on Friday, but the sky begins to clear out.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

