Calm weather continues Wednesday, with highs 5-10 degrees cooler

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cold front this morning will bring a modest cooling trend to Southern Colorado on Wednesday. Instead of those 60s that we saw in many areas on Tuesday, highs today will warm mostly into the 50s, a drop of around 5-10 degrees.

Another weak cold front tonight will bring about some additional cooling for most areas on Thursday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 27. Although my forecast is calling for as much as 8 degrees of cooling from yesterday, highs in the mid 50s this time of the year is still above the average high of 46 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 23. After lower 60s on Tuesday, a weak cold front this morning will bring highs back down to the middle 50s today. This is still well above today's average high of 49 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 32. A few fair weather cirrus clouds this morning will give way to sunshine and mild highs this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 48; Low: 22. A few degrees of cooling will be offset by ample sunshine that we're expected today in Teller County, with our highs this afternoon topping out in the 40s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. With high pressure to our west, we'll see another gorgeous and dry day on Wednesday, with highs in northern El Paso County topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s,

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. An early morning cold front has brought northerly wind gusts to 20 mph on the Plains early Wednesday. The wind will weaken this afternoon as sunshine prevails across SE Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Highs in the 40s and 50s, along with sunshine and light winds will make for a really great day weather wise on Wednesday for the southern I-25 corridor. Enjoy!

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Weather in the mountains on Wednesday will be fantastic! Blue skies, light winds and comfortable temperatures that top out in the 30 and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our high on Thursday in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will warm into the lower 50s, with little change to our gorgeous weather expected on Friday.

Warming highs will follow this weekend, with sunshine and mid 50s on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer during the day, but by Sunday evening, you may start to notice some changes. An incoming storm system will bring increasing clouds and wind to our forecast by Sunday night. Light snow, gusty winds and much colder temperatures will follow on Monday as our high in Colorado Springs only warms to near 40 degrees.

