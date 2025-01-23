Calm, sunny, and cold on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cold tonight with single digits for much of southern Colorado by sunrise on Thursday. The wind will gradually die down this evening and will be from 5-10 mph tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 3; High: 29;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with NW wind at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be chilly, about 16 degrees below average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 2; High: 32;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday but cold, with a high temperature about 17 degrees below average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 8; High: 33;

Mostly sunny and chilly on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -2; High: 21;

Mostly sunny but cold on Thursday. Winds will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0; High: 25;

Cold on Thursday, but sunny with a light breeze out of the NNW at 5-15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 30s;

It will be sunny and chilly in the plains on Thursday with highs in the low 30s. The good news is the wind is expected to be breezy out of the NNW at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 6/7; High: 26/27;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday but feeling chilly. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative teens - single digits; High: 20s;

The mountain valleys will be sunny but cold on Thursday with light wind. Temperatures will stay in the 20s in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a nice day with near-average temperatures in the 40s. Get outside and enjoy! The next cold front moves into Colorado on Friday night with the chance of snow moving into southern Colorado by Saturday morning. Most of the snow will be done by Saturday evening, but a few flurries may linger into Sunday morning.

____

