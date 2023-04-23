Calm Sunday ahead of an active week of weather

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be partly cloudy with temperatures about 5-10 degrees cooler than average. The winds will be light and there likely won't be any precipitation today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 31. Mostly to partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 34. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 34. Partly cloudy with SE wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 47; Low: 25. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Mostly to partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 55/59; Low: 31/37. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Monday, temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer and back to seasonable levels. Then on Monday afternoon, there will be scattered showers across the region, with snow in the mountains and rain showers in the plains.

On Tuesday a stronger storm arrives in Colorado with rain and thunderstorms in the plains during the afternoon and evening, and snow developing in the mountains. Overnight, the rain-snow line will fall to between 5,000-7,000 feet in elevation, and bring heavy snow and rain showers into Wednesday morning. The storm will gradually move south and clear the state by Wednesday night. There will be high travel impacts, especially in the foothills and mountains as well as over Monument Hill and the Palmer Divide. The rain-snow line will be vital in who sees snow versus heavy rain, and we will continue to monitor that aspect of the storm. This will put Colorado Springs right in the middle of a boom-or-bust snowfall event.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.