Calm on Saturday morning before a cold blast moves in

The first half of the day will be pleasant in southern Colorado. Then this afternoon, a cold front moves in from the northeast and brings in clouds and much colder air.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 2. Mostly cloudy today with a cold front arriving this afternoon that will bring blustery north wind. A chance of freezing drizzle and light snow late this afternoon and overnight. Accumulation of less than an inch.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 4. Partly cloudy today with a cold front arriving this evening which increases clouds and brings a slight chance of snow tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 11. Partly cloudy and breezy today. The cold front doesn't arrive until tonight which brings a chance of light snow overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 31; Low: 4. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of light snow this afternoon and tonight. Accumulation of less than an inch.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 32; Low: 5. Mostly cloudy today with a cold front arriving this afternoon bringing a chance of light snow and freezing drizzle. Accumulation will be less than an inch.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: single digits. A cold front will make its way through the plains from north to south during the day. Clouds will increase and temperatures will plummet once it moves in.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 44/45; Low: 9/8. A nice day ahead with partly cloudy sky conditions. A cold front arrives this evening which will increase clouds and drop temperatures tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: single digits. Partly cloudy today with a few spotty snow showers making their way east of the continental divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be very cold with highs in the teens and 20s. Monday becomes even colder by a few degrees. Prepare for subfreezing temperatures all the way through Tuesday.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY will be in effect both Saturday and Sunday night. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes with wind chill in the negative 20s.#cowx pic.twitter.com/wu6LqIBifX — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) January 28, 2023

