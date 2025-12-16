Calm and warm on Tuesday, ahead of a very windy Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight and cold; however, overnight temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average. Wind will be light, less than 15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. The record for December 16th is 67 degrees. Wind will be from the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 67;

It will be sunny and warm on Tuesday. The daily record high stands at 70 degrees. Wind will be from the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 66;

It will be very warm and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 57;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 63;

Another warm day with a light breeze from the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny and calm in the plains with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/32; High: 63/67;

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a WNW wind at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday. Wind remains light, less than 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The wind will be cranking up on Wednesday. Winds will be from the W during the day, gusting 40-60 mph across the region, with some mountain top gusts to 80 mph possible. Wind remains strong in the evening as a cold front blows in from the north.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for Wednesday afternoon in the plains.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Teller County on Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

