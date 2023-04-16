Calm and pleasant Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a sunny, dry, and calm day in southern Colorado. Winds will be light across the region and the sky will be mostly cloud-free. High temperatures will be seasonable today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 32. Sunny today with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 32. Sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 38. Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 28. Mostly sunny today with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 57; Low: 30. Sunny today with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/67; Low: 35/35. Sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny today in mountain valleys, rising to the mid-50s to low 60s with SW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. The wind will pick up early next week, especially windy Tuesday through Thursday. This will increase fire danger, especially on Tuesday when it will be warm and windy. A weak cold front arrives on Wednesday and that will bring some mountain snow and cooler temperatures through the end of the week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.