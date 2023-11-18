Calm and mild on Saturday; next storm moves in on Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear with a few clouds. Temperatures will be near average overnight, in the low 30s to upper 20s in southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 30; High: 62;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with SE wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be about 9 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 67;

Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 55;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 26; High: 59;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind will be from the SSE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/34; High: 62/66;

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with mild temperatures and a breeze from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 50s;

Mostly cloudy with snow showers along and west of the Continental Divide. Mountain valleys east of the Continental Divide will be cloudy and mostly dry on Saturday with gusty WSW wind at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be cloudy and a bit cooler as rain and snow move into southern Colorado, transitioning fully to snow overnight. Light snow accumulates into Monday for the I-25 corridor, with higher accumulations west of the interstate into the mountains and foothills.

First Alert Snow Totals From Sunday - Monday:

