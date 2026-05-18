Buckle up Colorado: Rain, snow, fire danger and a freeze early this week

Today’s Forecast:

We will continue to see a mixed bag of weather across central and southern Colorado early this week. In the Pikes Peak Region and parts of the Arkansas River Valley this morning, we're waking up to wet roadways and areas of drizzle and mist. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day, with a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for areas along and north of Highway 50.

Snow levels will start out above 10,000 feet this morning before lowering to under 8,000 feet this evening. While Monument Hill could see a wintry mix at times today, we are not expecting snow impacts in this area. Roads in Teller County could be slushy at times in some areas, but most of what falls will have a better chance of sticking to grassy surfaces, cars and homes more than any warmer pavement.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. A cool and misty morning will give way to a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Clearing skies this evening will give way to a potential freeze into Tuesday morning. Cover sensitive plants and vegetables today to help protect them from the cold.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. After highs in the 80s on Sunday, temperatures will only warm into the upper 60s this afternoon, with a fairly small chance of a shower or thunderstorm in Pueblo today.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 38. Drizzle this morning will give way to a small chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm today. As clouds clear away this evening, lows tonight will drop down to the upper 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 45; Low: 25. The work week will begin unseasonably cold and mainly cloudy, with a wintry mix in the forecast on Monday. As snow levels fall to below 8,000 feet this afternoon, a light dusting to an inch or two of snow could collect on some grassy surfaces and rooftops in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Gray, damp and dreary weather this morning will give way to a mixed bag of weather this afternoon, with the potential for rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s. A stationary front over eastern Colorado will bring warm and windy conditions today to Las Animas and Baca counties, and a chance for showers today along and north of Highway 50. In Las Animas and Baca counties, a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 11 am to 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 11 am to 8 pm for Las Animas County, due to the potential for 50 mph wind gusts and 5-10% relative humidity. While rain is not likely today, that may change Tuesday evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The southeastern mountains will be dry and windy on Monday, with rain and snow expected for areas north of Highway 50. Gusts today are expected to range between 40-60 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday morning will be cold, with a Freeze Watch set to be in effect from midnight to 8 am. Lows in Colorado Springs will fall into the lower 30s, with 20s on tap in Monument and Woodland Park. This hinges on how quickly skies will clear out this evening. If the clouds hang around into Tuesday morning, we might possibly avoid the freeze.

By Tuesday evening, our next weather maker arrives. This will bring a better chance of widespread rain into Wednesday morning. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will only warm into the 50s in Colorado Springs. Wednesday's low should stay above freezing, but still cool down to the upper 30s.

Late this week, our forecast will feature highs in the middle to upper 60s, with a daily chance of thunderstorms.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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