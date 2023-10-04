Brisk and cloudy start to Wednesday, Sunny and cool this afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

After a cold front passed through last night, a mainly dry Wednesday is ahead for us aside from a few pass-through AM showers in some spots - temperatures a bit chillier than yesterday due to that front, running around 5-10 degrees below average along the Front Range corridor. Certainly a fall feel to the air - make sure the kiddos have some type of jacket or sweater with them...you as well! AM clouds will generally clear through the day with full sunshine by mid-afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 42. Cool and feeling fall-like today! Temperatures won't climb much until the lunch hour when sunshine increases and warms us to.....63 degrees! We'll be in the 50s much of the day on either side of that high so a good day to have the light jacket around at all times. Otherwise, a nice day ahead in general with full sun this afternoon!

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Cooler than yesterday and sitting around 6 degrees below average for this time of year for our highs. Early clouds will give way to a bright sunny afternoon with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 44. Chance of a shower this AM continues through the mid-afternoon, otherwise increasing sun in the afternoon with temps increasing mainly after 12PM. Light winds around 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 34. A chilly morning with plenty of clouds and a passing shower will give way to a sunny and cool afternoon with a light breeze. It will very much feel like fall today!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Feeling like fall at the bookends of the day with a dry and mild middle. Light winds at 10 mph with increasing sunshine during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: Either side of 70; Low: 40s. Classic "big sky" air today with temperatures in the 70s, lows in the 40s, and bluebird skies with a few wispy clouds this afternoon. Winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/65; Low: 40/41 . Cloudy to start, sunny to finish - a cool and fall-like day with winds around 10 mph. A few thin high clouds at times as well.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s ; Low: 30s . A chilly day ahead for the mountains with clouds and showers this morning. A stray afternoon shower (snow at higher elevations) is also possible, but more sunshine should build by mid afternoon. Winds generally a non-issue today at around 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

It's a battle between warm and cold! Good and evil...(which one is which depends on your preferences). That's happening in the upper atmosphere at least, but you won't notice. A generally nice Thursday with temperatures climbing the stairs a touch from today. Plenty of sunshine too - a classic Colorado October day, light winds, and your pick of the week if a fan of crisp temperatures. Then, we finish with our "parade of cold fronts" to round out the week, with the last front arriving early Friday and cooling our highs to about 10 degrees below average. Expect some clouds Friday morning and gusty breezes during the afternoon. The peaks may see a spot sprinkle but that's about it. The lower hills will likely drop below freezing Friday and Saturday mornings.

Friday night lows will plummet to the 30s for the first time this season for much of the I-25 corridor: both the Springs and Pueblo. We'll be monitoring a frost concern here.

Your weekend looks great for leaf peeping and outdoor pursuits - lots of sunshine, high pressure returns, temperatures climb back up. That trend continues into the first part of next week.