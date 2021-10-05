Bright skies and warmer than average highs return Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear skies will allow for good radiational cooling as the sun goes down. After such a warm day, overnight lows will be quite chilly across Southern Colorado. Near freezing temperatures will be possible in our local mountains and mountain valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 46; High: 76. Another great looking day of weather on Tuesday, although a little cooler than today. In addition to a slight drop in temperatures, it's expected to turn a bit windy by Tuesday afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 80. A little cooler than Monday, but still warmer than average for this time of the year. Strong afternoon breezes may impact our forecast during the late afternoon and evening hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 51; High: 79. Bright and warm once again on Tuesday, with stronger breezes expected by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 41; High: 68. Mostly sunny, mild and breezy on Tuesday, with gusty southerly winds during the late afternoon and evening hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Nothing to complain about early on Tuesday as we'll see sunshine and mild temperatures. As winds increase later in the day, gusts to 25 mph will be possible.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. A touch cooler on Tuesday, but still another great looking day for the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Early October can be spectacular in Southern Colorado, and Tuesday's forecast is no exception. It will be comfortable during the day and a little breezy at night.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Breezy and a little cooler over the mountains on Tuesday, followed by a rain/snow mix for the San Juans late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Extended Outlook:

A chance for rain and high elevation snow will impact parts of the state by Wednesday, generally for areas along and west of the Continental Divide. For the Plains, Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, but with a few more clouds. Drier weather returns late this week as highs look to remain around 5-10 degrees above average. Weekend forecast looks more unsettled, with gusty winds Saturday and rain showers by Sunday.

