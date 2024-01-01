Bright & mild New Year's Day on tap for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We're looking at a gorgeous start to 2024 across Southern Colorado! Today's nice weather will include mostly sunny skies, light winds and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the 30s and 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 40s and 50s for the Plains. Clouds will increase this evening as part of a weaker storm that will move south of Colorado on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 25. After yesterday's chilly high of 40 degrees, temperatures this afternoon will rebound nicely into the lower 50s in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 52; Low: 23. A cold Monday morning will give way to a much more pleasant day as highs this afternoon will top out in the lower 50s.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 30. If you're going to be out and about early this morning, you'll definitely want to grab a jacket and put on some warmer clothes. By the afternoon you can shed those layers as our afternoon highs will climb into the middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 19. A bright and sunny start to 2024 in Teller County will give way to a mostly cloudy and cold night, setting the stage for a cooler day on Tuesday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Although cold this morning, today's dry airmass will give way to some efficient warming, with our high this afternoon warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A sunny and mild start to 2024 will give way to a cloudy and cooler day on Tuesday, with our forecast likely to stay dry over the next 24-48 hours.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A mild and dry start to 2024, with mostly sunny skies during the day and increasing clouds this evening over the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. A dry start to the week and the year for the mountains of southeastern Colorado. Clouds will increase tonight from a storm that passes well south of us on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak storm moving to our south on Tuesday will bring us a cooler and cloudier day, with our high back down to the mid 40s in Colorado Springs. After a few degrees of warming on Wednesday, our late week forecast is now trending colder and snowier this morning. A storm system currently located more than 2,000 miles west of Colorado will move towards the southern Rockies late this week. Snow will be possible from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be below average, only warming into the 30s and 40s.

