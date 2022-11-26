Watch Now
Bright and mild on Saturday

Steve Shugart Westcliffe
Posted at 8:07 AM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 10:07:59-05

Today’s Forecast:
High temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today. The sky will be mostly sunny and there will be a breeze across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 25. Clear sky with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 63; Low: 29. Sunny with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 20. Partly cloudy with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 56; Low: 22. A sunny and breezy day with mild temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to mid-60s today with a sunny sky.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 57/58; Low: 27/26. Breezy today with mild temperatures and sunshine.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Clouds increase later today and this evening light snow will move through the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:
Tonight a cold front will blow through southern Colorado from the northwest. This will bring light snow from the mountains to the plains overnight into Sunday morning. Snow will be very light, with a dusting possible for the I-25 corridor and plains, and up to an inch for the higher elevations and mountains.

This cold front will drop temperatures about 10-15 degrees for Sunday.
