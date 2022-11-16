Brief warm-up Wednesday ahead of a late week Arctic blast

Tonight's Forecast:

A few light flurries will remain possible through about midnight tonight before our latest storm clears out of Southern Colorado. With clearing skies, we're expecting a very cold night across the state. Overnight lows will drop down to the single digits and teens in the Plains, with negative lows and single digits for the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 40; After a super cold start to the day, we're expecting around 5-7 degrees of warming as our daytime high on Wednesday looks to reach the lower 40s for the first time this week.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 10; High: 45; Lower teens Wednesday morning will give way to some mid 40s by the afternoon, and even though it will be cold, sunshine is expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 44; A morning deep freeze will give way to a bright and chilly afternoon, with afternoon temperatures around 10-15 degrees below average.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 33; With a high temperature of 33 degrees on Wednesday, this is likely to be our warmest day of the week for Woodland Park as much colder air is expected from Thursday to Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; Although slightly warmer than what we've seen so far this week, winter-like cold will continue on Wednesday as daytime highs near the Palmer Divide may only warm into the middle to upper 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s; Morning lows in the teens will give way to a sunny and slightly warmer day on Wednesday, with daytime highs for the Plains expected to top out in the middle 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s; Novem-brrrr or November? This week has certainly felt like the former so far, and with more cold air on the way Wednesday, our forecast looks to stay that way.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s; Super cold, but at least sunny for the mountains on Wednesday. Dry weather will continue into the first part of the day on Thursday before snow moves back into the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front that looks to sweep through Southern Colorado by late Thursday morning. The front will bring gusty northerly winds and tumbling temperatures to our forecast, along with our next chance for snow. Light snow accumulations of around 1-2" are expected from Thursday night into Friday morning, and this could impact travel in parts of Southern Colorado.

As the storm clears out Friday afternoon, a real taste of Arctic air will follow, with highs Friday only warming into the 10s and 20s. Lows Friday night will drop into the single digits for many areas, making for a cold start to the weekend. Chilly air will linger Saturday ahead of a dry and more seasonal stretch of weather that looks to bring 50s back to the Plains by early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.