Brief relief Tuesday from the summer heat, get ready for a return

Today’s Forecast:

We're expecting an absolutely gorgeous day on Tuesday, with much less wind than yesterday, and cooler temperatures for the Plains. Highs this afternoon will warm into the 70s and 80s on the Plains, with 60s and 70s for the mountains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. A bright and sunny Tuesday for the Pikes Peak Region, with afternoon highs today warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 53. With a cool down of more than 10 degrees from yesterday, today will be a much nicer day in Pueblo, with light winds and daytime highs in the middle 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. After a pretty long stretch of sizzling summer-time temperatures, today's high of 84° in Canon City should feel pretty nice!

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 42. A good looking Tuesday for Teller County, with sunshine and lower 70s this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Tuesday's forecast will be cooler than the past few days and a lot less windy than what we saw yesterday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Much nicer today than the past few afternoons, with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. We'll see a nice amount of cooling today compared to yesterday, with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With light winds and mild temperatures, today will be an absolutely beautiful day to get outside and explore the mountains of Southern Colorado.

Extended outlook forecast:

With high pressure expanding towards Colorado on Wednesday, this will set the stage for dry skies and warming highs late this week. Highs will be hottest from Thursday to Saturday, around 5-10 degrees above average.

Moisture will increase across the state on Sunday, with our next cold front bringing a transition to cooler and more unsettled weather by early next week.

