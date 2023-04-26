Brief lull in the pattern Thursday, with rain & snow by late Thursday night

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain and snow showers south of Highway 50 are expected to wrap up by 7-9 pm. With decreasing clouds behind our latest storm, temperatures tonight across Southern Colorado will turn quite chilly as lows drop down to the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 63; A mild day Thursday, with a break in the action and lower 60s for daytime highs. By Thursday night, our next storm will be dropping in from the north, with rain changing to snow during the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 68; A mild mix of sun and clouds on Thursday will give way to increasing clouds by the evening, and rain by late Thursday night. A rain-snow mix will be possible during the overnight hours, but accumulations are not expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 67; We'll spend most of the day on Thursday between weather systems, which should lead to a pretty nice day. By late Thursday night, our next storm will bring rain and snow showers to the forecast for the overnight hours and early portions of our Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 23; High: 54; Mostly sunny skies early will give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon out ahead of our next spring storm. By Thursday evening, snow will begin to develop, with light to moderate snow expected to continue into Friday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; A nice day Thursday will give way to a quick hitting storm system that will bring another surge of snow (some rain) to Monument Hill from late Thursday night into midday Friday.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s; A return to nice and mild weather on Thursday will give way to a fast-moving cold front Thursday night that will set the stage for rain and thunderstorms, along with gusty winds as we head towards Friday morning.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; Dry skies during the day and with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will recover nicely from what we saw today. That recovery won't last long as our next spring storm will bring rain, snow and gusty winds to the southern I-25 corridor from late Thursday night into midday Friday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Dry most of the day on Thursday before snow returns to the southeastern mountains Thursday night and Friday. After some areas received more than a foot of snow from our latest storm, this next storm will bring another 4-6" of accumulation to the Wets and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Rain and snow will continue through midday Friday, clearing from north to south across the state. Most of what sticks will be above 6,000 feet, with the potential for a rain-snow mixture down as low as 5,000 feet.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation Forecast — 4/27 to 4/28/23

Drier weather will build in by the weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure settles in. This should set the stage for a seasonable stretch of weather, with highs this weekend in the Plains topping out in the 60s and 70s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

