Brief break in snow on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be overcast or mostly cloudy with spotty snow lingering in the mountains. The clouds will decrease by Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 21; High: 50. Becoming mostly sunny with light winds Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 22; High: 57. A mild afternoon with sunshine and light winds.

CANON CITY: Low: 24; High: 55. Partly cloudy and mild tomorrow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 42. Thawing out a bit on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions.

TRI-LAKES: Low: teens; High: 40s. Mostly sunny and cool in the mid-40s.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Mid to upper 50s Thursday with decreasing clouds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 40s. A cool day in the upper 40s with sunshine and light winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens; High: 40s. Thawing out a bit with low 40s and partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Clouds and spotty, light snow showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening. These showers will favor the mountains and Pikes Peak region.

