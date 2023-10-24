Breezy with mild temperatures on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be a light breeze tonight with winds around 5 - 10 mph across the region. Temperatures will generally be above freezing tonight across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 73;

Partly cloudy, warm, and breezy on Tuesday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average. Wind will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 76;

Partly cloudy with a high temperature about 10 degrees above average. The winds will be from the SE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 50; High: 76;

Partly cloudy, with an afternoon sprinkle possible. Wind will be from the WSW on Tuesday at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a light sprinkle of rain in the afternoon. SW wind will be at 12 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 44; High: 69;

Partly cloudy with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Wind will be from the SE at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/48; High: 71/73;

Partly cloudy with an isolated light rain shower possible in the afternoon. Wind will be from the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with isolated light rain showers in the afternoon for the mountain valleys. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will remain just slightly above average on Wednesday with a light breeze and sunshine. Thursday stays on the warm side with gusty winds from the west during the day, gusting 20-30 mph. Then Thursday night winds will gust out of the north bringing in a strong cold front. This will drop Friday's high temperatures to the 50s. Saturday will see a slight warm-up before another strong cold front arrives on Sunday. This will drop temperatures to highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s for Sunday and Monday, and likely through Halloween on Tuesday as well.

